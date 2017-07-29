× Cubs Game Notes For Saturday @ Milwaukee

* Travis Shaw and Eric Thames are tied for first in the majors in home runs among players acquired by their teams this past offseason at 24.

* Junior Guerra has given up 16 home runs in his 12 starts this year, accounting for 27 of the 38 total runs he’s allowed.

*The Brewers evened the season series at five games apiece with last night’s 2-1 win. The Cubs won the series each of the past three years (2014-16), going a combined 36-21.

*Last night, Cub pitching held the Brewers hitless in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position.

*Cubs starting pitchers have posted a 2.54 ERA while going 10-1 with a 0.91 WHIP in the first 14 games since the All-Star break with 10 quality starts.