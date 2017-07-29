Chicago-area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
As the rain-free period persists, Chicago-area rivers are in a slow fall, but flooding does continue on segments of the Fox, and Rock Rivers with major flooding near Shirland on the Pecatonica River.
…Flooding is depicted in light green on the highlighted map…
Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Jul 29 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 1.77 07 AM Sat -0.80
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.98 06 AM Sat -0.53
Gurnee 7.0 5.77 06 AM Sat -0.51
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.12 07 AM Sat -0.58
Des Plaines 15.0 11.94 07 AM Sat -0.77
River Forest 16.0 8.87 07 AM Sat -1.16
Riverside 7.0 4.41 07 AM Sat -0.44
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 11.27 06 AM Sat -0.34 Moderate
Montgomery 13.0 13.24 07 AM Sat -0.14 Minor
Dayton 12.0 10.53 07 AM Sat -0.53
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.12 07 AM Sat -0.09
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 7.62 06 AM Sat -0.09
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.21 07 AM Sat -0.19
Shorewood 6.5 2.73 07 AM Sat -0.21
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 5.71 06 AM Sat -0.43
Foresman 18.0 9.20 07 AM Sat -1.83
Chebanse 16.0 5.56 07 AM Sat -0.42
Iroquois 18.0 10.58 07 AM Sat -1.42
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 4.18 07 AM Sat -0.23
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 5.67 07 AM Sat -0.49
Kouts 11.0 6.42 07 AM Sat -0.53
Shelby 9.0 7.92 07 AM Sat -0.61
Momence 5.0 3.23 07 AM Sat -0.21
Wilmington 6.5 2.69 07 AM Sat -0.28
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.02 06 AM Sat -0.20
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.52 07 AM Sat -0.16
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.92 07 AM Sat -0.34
South Holland 16.5 5.93 06 AM Sat -0.45
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.02 07 AM Sat -0.21
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.24 07 AM Sat -0.06
Leonore 16.0 4.07 07 AM Sat -0.13
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 7.68 07 AM Sat -0.60
Ottawa 463.0 460.42 06 AM Sat -0.18
La Salle 20.0 19.06 07 AM Sat -0.55
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.26 07 AM Sat -0.58
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.14 07 AM Sat -0.85
Perryville 12.0 9.12 06 AM Sat -0.77
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 15.83 07 AM Sat -0.31 Major
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 11.74 06 AM Sat -0.34 Moderate
Latham Park 10.0 12.34 07 AM Sat -0.16 Moderate
Rockford 9.0 5.93 07 AM Sat -0.04
Byron 13.0 13.89 07 AM Sat -0.11 Minor
Dixon 16.0 15.39 06 AM Sat 0.04