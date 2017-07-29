Australian officials say they foiled terror plot

SYDNEY — Australian officials say police have raided properties in several Sydney suburbs and arrested four men suspected of plotting a terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the counter-terrorism raids Saturday were designed to stop “terrorist attacks in Australia.”

Turnbull the raids were related to a bomb plot involving aircraft and that police had recovered significant evidence.

The operation was carried out by the Australian Federal police, New South Wales state police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the country’s domestic spy agency.