× 5 people caught on video carjacking man near 606 Trail

CHICAGO – It was still light outside when five men carjacked a man in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood Friday, and it was all caught on video. The victim’s family said he was coming home from work and now neighbors are on high alert.

“All the neighbors were really creeped out,” Jimmy, a Bucktown resident, said.

Surveillance cameras across the street captured it around 6:15 pm Friday. In the video you can see one man approach a silver car. Within a matter of minutes, four more guys run up. Police said they showed a gun, demanded the keys to the car and drove off.

“It’s a really busy street there are people with children and dogs constantly so for something like that to happen at six o’clock is pretty scary,” Jimmy said.

The video was posted online, and neighbors said they’re sharing it on social media hoping to catch the suspects.

“I got a message, a group text from a bunch of our friends who live in the neighborhood let us know about it,” James Loehr, Bucktown resident, said.

Loehr has lived in the neighborhood for about four years. He said he doesn’t hear about crime very often, but it does make him nervous.

“Maybe I’ll be a little more cautious at night or in the early mornings when I’m walking her and keep my eyes open I haven’t seen anything super suspicious but I’m always on alert though,” Loehr said.

Neighbors say they’ve got each other’s backs.. And are doing what they can to keep crime out of the area.

“Everyone keeps an eye on things on Facebook there’s a Bucktown community watch. Everybody’s aware of anything that goes on in the neighborhood and stuff,” Jimmy said.

Police said they still don’t know who committed the crime.

Police said if anyone recognizes any of the men in the video, they should call police.