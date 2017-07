× 43-year-old man killed in Gary shooting

GARY, Ind. – A 43-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Indiana Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said on Friday around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to call at 15th Avenue and Massachusetts Streets about an armed robbery.

When police arrived, they saw the robbery occurred at a car wash. A 43-year-old man was fatally shot.

No one is in custody.