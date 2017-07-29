× 16-year-old mother, infant son missing from East Garfield Park

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother and her 4-month-old son.

Natylia McKinney, 16, and her baby, Legend Randall, were last seen Saturday in the 3100 block of West Madison in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said McKinney got into an argument with her guardian and left the residence with her baby. Police said she frequents the area of Hoyne and Adams.

Police describe McKinney as a black teen with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black shirt and a black jacket.

The child was described as a 20-inch baby weighing 15 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing blue pants, blue shirt and black and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.