White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Cleveland

* The Indians beat the Angels, 2-1, in Cleveland on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep and extending their winning streak to seven games, the second-longest active streak in the majors (Royals, eight). That follows a stretch where they went 1-7.

* The White Sox fell to the Cubs, 6-3, at home on Thursday. After winning the first game at Wrigley, they lost three straight to the Northsiders. The Sox have just four wins in the month of July, by far the fewest in the majors, and have lost 12 of 13.

* The Indians have a 5-4 lead in the season series thus far, and both teams have a pair of wins by two runs or fewer. Cleveland won two of three in Chicago in April, with both wins coming via shutout.

* In his first start since May 27, Danny Salazar pitched 7.0 shutout innings and allowed just one hit against the Blue Jays on Saturday, but didn’t pick up the win as the Indians won 2-1 in 10 innings. He also struck out eight and didn’t walk anyone.

* Derek Holland allowed three runs (all earned) in 4.2 innings against the Royals on Sunday, taking a no-decision. Holland hasn’t pitched into the seventh inning since May 21, and has done so just three times all season. However, he does have 10 quality starts, which leads the team.

* Francisco Lindor is currently on a seven-game hitting streak, and has reached base in 12 of his 13 games since the All-Star break. After posting a .312 on-base percentage before the break, he has reached at a rate of .441 since the break.