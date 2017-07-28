Suburban police seek public’s help in child abduction

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. – Authorities in the suburbs are asking for the public’s help in locating a 9-year-old girl who has been abducted by her mother.

Police say 9-year-old Kayla Unbehaun and her 35-year-old mother Heather Unbehaun have not been heard from since July 4th.

On July 5th, Kayla’s father planned to pick her up from her mother in Wheaton.

Police say the father learned that Kayla was not at the location and that the mother had allegedly packed her car on July 4 and with Kayla. Heather has not had any contact with family since she leaving with Kayla.

Kayla is a white female, 4’2 – 4’6 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Heather is 5’3, 135 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

Heather is believed to be driving a blue 2000 Toyota Camry with expired Georgia License Plate PTM 3975.

Police are asking for anyone who sees Heather or Kayla please contact local police agency by dialing 911. If you have any further information please contact the South Elgin Police Department at 847-741-2151.