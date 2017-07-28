Search continues for man thought kidnapped in North Carolina

MILLS RIVER, N.C. — Authorities continue to search in western North Carolina for a man thought to have been kidnapped by a suspect who eluded officers for six days as they searched a national forest.

Henderson County authorities are looking for 68-year-old Thomas Bryson of Mills River, who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 39-year-old Phillip Michael Stroupe II of Waynesville was driving Bryson’s truck when he was caught in McDowell County early Thursday morning.

Disappearance of Thomas Bryson announced as possible kidnapping by suspect Phillip Stroupe. Call 911 if spotted. https://t.co/7M5Q2yg4QO pic.twitter.com/JBpGmRz7f4 — HCSO (@SheriffHCSO) July 26, 2017

Stroupe is to make a first court appears in court in Marion on Friday on drug, weapons and fleeing police charges.

Suspect Phillip Michael Stroupe II was apprehended early this a.m. in McDowell County. Investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/GmLBMf025K — HCSO (@SheriffHCSO) July 27, 2017

The search for Stroupe closed parts of the Pisgah National Forest for several days. Almost all of the forest was open to visitors after he was arrested Thursday.

Stroupe also faces charges in Buncombe, Henderson, Transylvania and Yancey counties.