Political analyst Paul Lisnek discusses failed Obamacare repeal

Senate Republicans are admitting defeat after their last effort to repeal parts of Obamacare, failed in an overnight vote.

Three Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the "Skinny Repeal" bill, the most surprising was Senator John McCain. His colleagues even gasped when he voted "no."

In fact, it was reported that Senator McCain called Senator Chuck Schumer letting him know he would vote "no" on the bill.

The bill would have gotten rid of Obamacare mandates and a medical device tax.

President Trump sent this tweet after the vote: "Three Republicans and 48 democrats let the American people down ... as I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode, then deal ... watch."