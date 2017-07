Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A family is pleading for justice tonight as Chicago police hunt for a deadly hit and run driver.

A speeding car struck and killed Willie Hopkins early Friday on the West Side near Congress Parkway and St. Louis.

Hopkins and a friend were running to catch a train when he was hit.

The impact slammed him into the back of a silver car that was parked across the street.

Anyone with information should contact police.