Lunchbreak: The Cheesecake Factory

Alex Dorn, General Manager

The Cheesecake Factory

www.thecheesecakefactory.com

Event:

National Cheesecake Day

Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake

Ingredients:

large strawberries

slices of your favorite cheesecake (we recommend The Cheesecake Factory’s Original, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®, Mango Key Lime, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Banana Cream and Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake)

assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)

Directions:

Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the strawberries just below the stem. Carefully hollow-out each strawberry using a paring knife. Cut-off the bottom of each strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright. Place slice of cheesecake* into a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding. *Note: If using Mango Key Lime Cheesecake, first cut off the bottom crust and finely chop the crust before adding to mixing bowl. Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a Pastry Bag with a star tip. Fill hollowed-out Strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping. Refrigerate until ready to serve.