Lunchbreak: The Cheesecake Factory makes Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats

National Cheesecake Day

Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31 - “Any Slice, Half Price” for dine-in guests.

On July 30th, The Cheesecake Factory is introducing our new Celebration Cheesecake –it’s layers of Vanilla Cake, our Original Cheesecake, Strawberry, Chocolate and Vanilla Mousse topped with Cream Cheese Frosting. And for every slice sold through August, we’ll donate 25 cents to our local Feeding America food bank.

Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats

Ingredients:

large strawberries

slices of your favorite cheesecake (we recommend The Cheesecake Factory’s Original, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®, Mango Key Lime, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Banana Cream and Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake)

assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)

Directions:

Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the strawberries just below the stem. Carefully hollow-out each strawberry using a paring knife. Cut-off the bottom of each strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright. Place slice of cheesecake* into a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding. *Note: If using Mango Key Lime Cheesecake, first cut off the bottom crust and finely chop the crust before adding to mixing bowl. Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a Pastry Bag with a star tip. Fill hollowed-out Strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping. Refrigerate until ready to serve.