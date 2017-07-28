Judge lifts temp restraining order blocking Cook County sweetened beverages tax

BREAKING: A judge has lifted a temporary restraining order blocking Cook County’s proposed tax on sweetened beverages.

Victory for Cook County. Judge lifts TRO. The pop tax can move forward. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 28, 2017

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin calls judge's ruling "bad" for taxpayers. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 28, 2017

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association is suing the county, arguing the proposed tax is unconstitutional and too vague. The penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages was to go into effect July 1, but a temporary restraining order blocking the tax has been in effect.

Cook County projected collecting about $67.5 million in revenue from the tax this year and more than $200 million for fiscal year 2018. The delay in implementing the tax has resulted in layoff notices being sent to hundreds of county workers.