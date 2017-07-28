Judge lifts temp restraining order blocking Cook County sweetened beverages tax

BREAKING: A judge has lifted a temporary restraining order blocking Cook County’s proposed tax on sweetened beverages.
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association is suing the county, arguing the proposed tax is unconstitutional and too vague. The penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages was to go into effect July 1, but a temporary restraining order blocking the tax has been in effect.
Cook County projected collecting about $67.5 million in revenue from the tax this year and more than $200 million for fiscal year 2018. The delay in implementing the tax has resulted in layoff notices being sent to hundreds of county workers.