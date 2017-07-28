High pressure/northeast winds this weekend

The Chicago area will be under the influence of dry Canadian-source high pressure this weekend, resulting in abundant daytime sunshine and clear cool nights. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s well inland, but the on-shore breeze off the cool waters of lake Michigan will keep readings in the 70s along the lakefront.

Lakefront waves will be 4 to 5-feet early Saturday with a brisk northeast wind, but slowly decrease during the day to a foot or less by evening as winds gradually let up. A Beach Hazards statement will continue Saturday, warning of possible rip currents at the beaches.

The high pressure will slowly move off to the east early next week with southerly winds boosting high temperatures into the upper 80s and an increasing possibility of t-storms, as a cold front approaches mid-week.