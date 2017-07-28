Family of man killed during fair ride malfunction to file wrongful death lawsuit

The family of a man killed when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the law firm of Kitrick, Lewis & Harris said they were hired be the family of 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell “to investigate the incident and handle the wrongful death case.”

Jarrell was pronounced dead at the fairgrounds Wednesday after following a thrill ride malfunction.

Jarrell and seven other people were injured when the Fire Ball flung riders — some still strapped in their seats — through the air. A few people on the midway were hit by debris.

Video taken by a bystander of the swinging, spinning Fire Ball ride in action captured a crashing sound. A section holding four riders came apart, and screams could be heard as at least two people were ejected and plunged toward the ground. Other riders were still in their seats as they fell.

Jarrell, of Columbus, was thrown about 50 feet (15 meters) and pronounced dead on the midway. The Marine Corps and school officials said Jarrell enlisted last week and was to begin basic training after his high school graduation next year.

“Everyone who knew Tyler is grief-stricken and in shock,” said Tyler’s mother Amber Duffield said in the statement from the law firm. “We just need to know how and why this happened, and whether it could have been avoided. We hope our demand for real answers will save others from being hurt or killed because of bad or dangerous amusement park rides.”

Kitrick, Lewis & Harris says they have “retained the professional services of Introtech to investigate and reconstruct the tragic incident and determine how and why it happened.”