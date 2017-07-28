× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Milwaukee

* The Cubs beat the White Sox, 6-3, at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, winning the Crosstown Cup after taking three out of four between the teams. The Cubs’ starters have a 2.51 ERA since the All-Star break, second-best in MLB (Nationals, 2.50).

* The Brewers were blown out by the Nationals, 15-2, in Washington on Thursday. It was the most runs allowed by the team since allowing 16 to the Reds on April 21, 2015. The Cubs have scored at least 11 runs against the Brewers twice this season.

* The Cubs hold a 5-4 edge in the season series, and took two out of three in Milwaukee in April. The Cubs have hit .287 as a team in the nine games, compared to a .247 mark for the Brewers. However, Milwaukee has out-homered Chicago 14-12.

* Jose Quintana allowed three runs (all earned) in 6.0 innings against the Cardinals on Sunday, his second consecutive quality start since joining the Cubs. Since the start of June, he has a 2.55 ERA, seventh-best among qualified pitchers in the majors.

* Brent Suter allowed one run in 6.0 innings against the Phillies on Saturday, taking a no decision. He’s posted quality starts in three of his last four outings, holding a 1.96 ERA over that span, striking out 20 and walking just four.

* Willson Contreras has 15 RBI since the All-Star break, the most by any catcher and the fifth-most in MLB. His 16 home runs this season are the second-most by any catcher in the majors (Salvador Perez, 17).