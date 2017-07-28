Boy among 3 shot on West Side

CHICAGO – Three people were shot including a young boy on Chicago’s West Side this afternoon.

Police say a 19-year-old male, a 27-year-old female and a male child of unknown age were shot in the 5200 block of West Kamerling in the North Austin neighborhood around 5:20 p.m.

The man and the boy were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.

This is a breaking story. Check back for details.