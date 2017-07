Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's ridden a roller coaster in virtual reality...twice... so it makes perfect sense that Marcus Leshock would be the one to try a cocktail that uses the new technology to enhance the tasting experience.

The “Macallan Rare Journey" takes you on a journey to Scotland without leaving your table at Baptiste and Bottle, located on the 20th floor of the new Conrad Hotel. The $95 table side experience is now on the menu at Baptiste and Bottle.