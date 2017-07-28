Bears’ McPhee has arthroscopic knee surgery; return unclear

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Chicago Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. There is no timetable for his return.

Coach John Fox described Friday’s operation as “just a cleanup.”

The Bears placed McPhee on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday after he mentioned during his physical that the knee was bothering him. He missed the first six games last season following surgery on his left knee.

Running back Jeremy Langford sat out Friday’s practice after rolling an ankle during a walkthrough the previous night.