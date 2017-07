Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A SWAT team is on the ground in the North Lawndale neighborhood in response to a barricade situation on the 500 block of north Hamlin in the East Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

It is believed that the person barricaded inside the house is a suspect in a homicide who fled law enforcement, but police did not provide further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.