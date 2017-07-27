Police seek suspects in Jefferson Park burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are searching for four suspects in a burglary in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Yuen Dao who lives in the home came home Monday to find the security camera by the garage ripped off, the side fence broken and the back porch camera broken as well. But not before the cameras captured a good look at the men.

The video shows three men invading a backyard after one rang the doorbell around 1 p.m. to make sure no one was home.

One suspect approaches the porch and takes a shovel to the window. He removes the screen and opens the window then climbs inside.

The four thieves took cash and jewelry that they stuffed into a pillow case. They also took a number of electronics, including a new TV.

Dao has called a security company to put an alarm system in and fix the cameras.