Pat Tomasulo is the ‘Voice of Reason’ about Mars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who doesn't love movies set in space? Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Alien! But if those movies have taught us anything, it's that we should stay on the planets we were meant to be on. That's why Pat Tomasulo wants these billionaires like Elon Musk to stop trying so hard to get to Mars. No one should eat potatoes grown in poop ("The Martian), the aliens don't want us there, and the flight is waaaaaay too long.

A new edition of "The Voice of Reason" EVERY THURSDAY. Subscribe on YouTube and check back for future installments.