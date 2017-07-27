× McDonald’s worker fired over dirty pictures

A McDonald`s employee in Louisiana says he was fired for posting pictures from work.

He said the pictures show a filthy drip tray from the ice cream machine.

He said the manager is supposed to clean it out daily and never did.

Other pictures showed crud covered floors.

McDonald’s released a statement to the Huffington Post that said, “We are committed to running great restaurants that provide our customers with high quality food, service and a clean environment. This is a part of our soft serve equipment that does not come into contact with any food and is required to undergo regular and timely cleaning.”