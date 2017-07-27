June Foray, ‘first lady of voice acting’, dies at 99

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first lady of voice acting, June Foray, died Wednesday at the age of 99.

She created some of the most iconic cartoon voices of all time, including Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Natasha Fatale, Granny from the Sylvester and Tweety cartoon, Cindy Lou in "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and hundreds of other favorites.

RIP dear, sweet, June Foray - voice of Lucifer the cat in Cinderella, Grandmother Fa in Mulan, Magica De Spell, & so many more. #Disney 😢 pic.twitter.com/2yyQL0c3Iq — Rick Law (@observantview) July 27, 2017

RIP June Foray. My sweet friend. The Granny to my Tweety! A legend in the world of animation. xoxoxo!! #heartbroken pic.twitter.com/knTQaqrKPc — Bob Bergen (@BobBergen) July 27, 2017

Although she is best known for being the voice of Rocky and Natasha, Foray also helped create an animated features category at the Oscars.

Even more surprising, Foray began her vocal acting career when she was only 12-years-old by doing radio voice work during the Depression, as reported by the Washington Post.

“I love everything I do with all of the parts that I do,” Foray once said, “because there’s a little bit of me in all of them.”

American producer, director, and screenwriter, Martin Scorese, was once asked who he was most excited to meet in the industry. His answer: "June Foray."

Loved by friends, fans, and colleagues, Foray was more than just a voice. For many fans, she gave life to the characters they grew up watching.