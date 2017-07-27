Group of young men robbing people at gunpoint in Bucktown, Wicker Park

CHICAGO – Residents of North Side Wicker Park and Bucktown should be aware of a string of armed robberies occurring in the neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a total of four robberies have already happened in the neighborhoods earlier this month on July 8 and July 9.

Police describe the suspects as a group of four or five “skinny” African American males in their late teens and early 20s. They drive a light-colored, four-door sedan, hold people at gunpoint, and steal iPads, cellphones and wallets before driving off.

The Chicago Police Department encourages individuals to always be aware of their surroundings, walk with friends if possible, and keep valuables, like wallets and phones, in the front or side pocket of your pants, rather than the back.

Additionally, people with purses or bags are told to carry them across their chest, as this makes it more difficult for potential robbers to snatch it.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.