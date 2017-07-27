FeedonThis: The Bears take their first step of the 2017 Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Practice is finally underway for the Bears in 2017, and Sports Feed had plenty of coverage in Bourbonnais on Thursday afternoon.

It's the first part of a long NFL season, one that promises intregue even if it can't produce victories.

One of the compelling storylines of the day concerned the linebackers. Pernell McPhee was back on the PUP list for a second-straight season while Danny Trevathan returned to the Bears a bit earlier than expected.

This Bears talk is part of #FeedonThis from Thursday's show with Jarrett Payton in Bourbonnais with Josh Frydman back in the studio. Watch this segment in the video above.

Mark Sanchez is facing an unusual situation in Chicago.

He's expected to be the backup for a quarterback who hasn't started since 2014 while at the same time being a mentor for a rookie quarterback who's expected to be the face of the franchise.

Sanchez seems OK with the role as he enters his first training camp with the Bears. Josh and Jarrett discuss the quarterback in the video above.

The NFL world saw another young player retiring early due to the possible long-term effects of playing the game.

Ravens lineman John Urschel is leaving the game at 26, just two days after a study of deceased NFL players brains revealed that 99 percent of them had signs of CTE.

As a former NFL player, Jarrett gave his thoughts on this along with the future of the sport in the video above.