Early Morning Hero: Jennifer Dimitroff

VALPARAISO, Ind. – One of our July Early Morning Heroes, Jennifer Dimitroff, is the school nurse at SELF (Special Education Learning Facility) School. Dimitoff not only provides the medical needs for every student at the school, but everymorning she makes sure to greet everyone as they walk through doors. We surprised her one morning with McDonald’s breakfast and a $300 McDonald’s Arch Card! Mike Toomey has the full story.