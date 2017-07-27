Dry weather forecast to extend into next week

High pressure building across the upper Great Lakes is to settle across the region over the next several days. This is good news for waterlogged areas of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Ample sunshine and low humidity are to persist into early next week, with no significant precipitation expected until perhaps late Wednesday or Wednesday night. This will allow ongoing flooding along area rivers to abate. The Fox river is forecast to continue receding through the weekend. Farther west, the Rock and Pecatonica rivers in the Rockford area were near crest late Thursday evening, and are expected to begin a steady fall by Saturday. Another product of building high pressure will be northeast winds, which will also persist through the weekend, keeping temperatures comfortable.
