Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ Chicago

* Melky Cabrera has increased his batting average each month this season, which is something he also did last year through July.

* The Chicago Cubs have won eight straight games away from Wrigley Field.

* The Cubs have been the best team in baseball after the All-Star break since 2015 with a 110-50 record.

*The White Sox have hit much better this season against left-handed pitchers (.282 BA vs LHP, .247 vs. RHP), but have lost seven consecutive games when the opponent starts a left-hander. Those seven left-handers have combined to go 5-0 with a 2.22 ERA (11/44.2).

* Willson Contreras (16) trails only Salvador Perez of Kansas City (17) in home runs while playing catcher.