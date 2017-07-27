CTA bus swerves to avoid shooting that wounded 2 on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side Thursday night.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. near 71st and South Lawrence.

A 48-year-old woman was shot in the head. A 40-year-old man was shot in the back. Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A CTA bus was also hit. The driver swerved up onto the sidewalk to get out of the line of fire.

The shooting may be in retaliation for a shooting on Monday night nearby. In that incident a 20-year-old man was killed and a woman wounded.

Both of these shootings appear connected and gang-related.

So far, no arrests in either of them.