Chris Emma discusses the first day of Bears practice in Bourbonnais on Sports Feed

BOURBONNAIS - It's just the first step of many for the Bears in the 2017 season.

By no means will the Bears know a lot from their first practice of the season on Thursday in Bourbonnais as they officially opened Training Camp workouts, but at the very least fans get a bit of a vibe of what's to come from the team.

After a three-win season in 2016, most anything would be an improvement. But with a new quarterback, a rookie in training at the position, and a number of question marks at other positions, the level of optimism for this camp is tempered at best.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score watched the first workout and joined Jarrett Payton on Sports Feed live from Bourbonnais. He discussed what he expects to see out of the team over the next few weeks at Olivet Nazarene University.

