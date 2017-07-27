× Chicago beachgoers cautioned to stay out of Lake Michigan due to ‘life-threatening’ waves

CHICAGO – The National Weather Forecast released a beach hazards statement Thursday morning warning Chicagoans to stay out of the water due to “life-threatening” waves and strong rip currents. The warning is in effect Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Waves are predicted to reach anywhere between 5 and 8 feet. The National Weather Forecasts is telling beachgoers to “stay out of the water,” as powerful waves and rip currents can pull swimmers under water and further away from shore.

According to the Chicago Park District, a swim ban has already been set for Fargo and Oak Street beach. A swim advisory remains for Humboldt, Montrose, Rainbow, Ohio Street, and North Shore beaches.

Check their website for more updates.