Chicago-area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Rivers across the Chicago area continue a slow fall, despite widespread overnight rains ranging from a tenth to a half-inch. Segments of the Rock, Fox, Ilinois and Pacatonica are in flood with major flooding at Shirland on the Pecatonica River.

Flooding is depicted in light green on the highlighted map.

Following is the latest stage/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service: