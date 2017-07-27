Around Town at Codeverse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Codeverse

www.codeverse.com

Katy Lynch is a serial entrepreneur and tech powerhouse. She just launched what she and her husband, Craig Ulliott, call their “legacy company,” a disruptive concept in education and technology called Codeverse, which has a mission to teach one billion children to code internationally. Destined to live a transatlantic life, Lynch was born in Edinburgh, Scotland. Soon after, her father’s job moved her family to England, then stateside to Connecticut and later to the Midwest in suburban Wisconsin. After graduating from University of Manchester, Lynch soon moved back to the States, where she became fascinated by the impact and purpose of Facebook.

Katy began as a Community Manager at a Facebook app company, Where I’ve Been, unknowingly interviewing in a room with her future husband, Ulliott, the creator of the app. Lynch ultimately worked for Where I’ve Been for two years before TripAdvisor acquired the company and she launched SocialKaty, her explosively popular digital media consulting business. With over 70 clients including large national brands such as Firestone, Shopkins and Beanie Babies, Lynch grew the business into the largest Social Media marketing agency in the Midwest before being acquired. Her successes positioned her to become the first female CEO of Techweek, the nation’s leading technology conference and festival. Having created eight companies between the two of them, Lynch and Ulliott are thrilled to be working towards the mission to teach one billion children to code through Codeverse.