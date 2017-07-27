× Amazon to hold job fairs Aug. 2 to fill 50,000 positions

The “Help Wanted” sign is out at Amazon.

The company is looking to fill 50,000 positions across the country.

On August 2, it will hold job fairs at 10 of its warehouses — including those in Romeoville and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Most of the jobs are full-time, but more than 10,000 will be part-time.

Amazon said in January, it wants to hire 100,000 full-time workers over the next 18 months.

The company says it offers highly competitive pay, health and disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock.

Amazon also is conducting job fairs in Baltimore; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Etna, Ohio; Fall River, Mass.; Hebron, Ky.; Kent, Wash.; Robbinsville, N.J.; and Whitestown, Ind.