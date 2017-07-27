2-month-old rescued after falling onto CTA tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A baby had to be rescued at a CTA station after falling out of a stroller and onto the tracks.

The accident happened Thursday morning at the Blue Line station located at 430 S. Damen.

A mother was exiting the ‘L’ train with her 2-month-old in a stroller, when the baby girl fell between the train and the platform and onto the tracks.

The Blue Line trains were stopped, and the baby was rescued.

She only suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stroger Hospital as a precautionary measure.

Blue Line trains are now operating normally.