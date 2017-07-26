× White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Chicago

* The Cubs and White Sox have split their last 12 meetings 6-6 dating back to the start of the 2015 season. In those 12 games the Cubs bullpen sports an ERA of 1.07, their lowest against any opponent since 2015 (minimum 20 IP).

* The White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 games, have posted a 5.85 ERA in the month of July, the highest mark in MLB.

* Wilson Contreras homered again yesterday, his 11th since June 19th. Only Giancarlo Stanton has more home runs (15) since that time (Mike Moustakas and Travis Shaw also have 11).

* Avisail Garcia has 28 hits on the first pitch of the at-bat this season, third-most in MLB behind Jose Altuve (44) and Corey Seager (33).

* Jake Arrieta allowed two runs in six innings in his last start, receiving no decision in the 11-4 loss to the Cardinals. Arrieta has an ERA of 2.13 in July after posting a 4.67 ERA from April through June.

* James Shields gave up six runs in 4.1 innings in his last start on Friday, but received no decision in the 7-6 loss to the Royals. Shields finished April with a 1.62 ERA, but has posted an ERA of 8.10 since then. Shields’ 6.48 increase in ERA from April to May and beyond is the largest in the AL (minimum 40 total IP).