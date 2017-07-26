Vigil held for pregnant mother, sons killed in tragic crash in Beecher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A small community united tonight to support a family enduring a devastating loss.

Lindsey Schmidt is being remembered as a faithful mother.

Schmidt was pregnant when she was killed in a horrible car crash Monday in unincorporated Beecher.

The crash also claimed the life of her 1- year- old son Kaleb and her 4-year-old son Weston died the next day.

Her 6-year-old son remains hospitalized and his father and other relatives are at his side.

But the community gathered for a candlelight vigil.

Vigil organizers are asking for donations to be dropped off for the Schmidt family at First Community Bank and Trust in Beecher.