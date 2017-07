WILMETTE, Ill. — Union Pacific North Metra trains are halted in both directions in Wilmette after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning.

The condition of the person struck is not known.

The duration of the delay is unknown, but Metra says to expect extensive delays.

CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Purple Line, on the Red Line from Loyola to Howard and on the Brown Line at the Damen Station.

CTA will honor Metra tickets until further notice:

– On the Purple Line

– On the Red Line, Loyola to Howard

– On Brown Line, Damen station — Metra UP-N (@metraUPN) July 26, 2017

