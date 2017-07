Trump speaks to advisers about firing Sessions

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump continues to rage against Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from all matters related to the Russia investigation.

The president’s anger again bubbled into public view Monday as he referred to Sessions in a tweet as “beleaguered.”

Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions. That’s according to three people who have recently spoken to the president and demanded anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump often talks about making staff changes without following through, so those who have spoken with the president cautioned that a change may not be imminent or happen at all.

Meanwhile, several Republicans are coming to Sessions’ defense.

“I think the attorney general is doing a fine job and I think he made the right decision to recuse himself from the Russia matter,” Sen. Mitch McConnell said.

“If there’s any person on Capitol Hill that has been loyal to the president of the United States, it’s Jeff Sessions,” Rep. Mark Sanford.