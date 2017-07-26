× Traces of herbicide found in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

CHICAGO — Ben & Jerry’s is under fire after a key ingredient in herbicides was found in samples of its ice cream.

According to the Organic Consumers Association, 10 out of 11 samples of the Vermont-based ice cream had traces of glyphosate.

Now, the association is calling for organic and natural food stores to dump Ben & Jerry’s products unless the company goes organic.

Ben & Jerry’s said the glyphosate found in the ice cream probably comes from add-ins like peanut butter and cookie dough.