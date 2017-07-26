× Thunderstorms approaching from western Illinois could produce small hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall

A line of thunderstorms has developed in eastern Iowa ahead of a cold front. The storms have crossed the Mississippi River and are now pushing east through western Illinois. No severe weather has been reported from these storms and no warnings or watches are in effect at this time.

Rainfall has been heavy with several totals in excess of 1.50 inches as these storms moved through eastern Iowa into western Illinois. A Flash Flood warning valid until 2 am CDT has been issued for portions of Whiteside, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Stephenson counties in far northwest Illinois.

These storms will be moving into north-central Illinois and the I-39 corridor by 8-10 pm and then continue east towards the Chicago area during the overnight hours.

The WGN Chicago Weather Center will continue to monitor these storms and advise of any future watches, warnings or important storm reports. Small hail, gusty winds and downpours can be expected.