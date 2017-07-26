‘Stand Up For Kids’ helping to empower homeless teens across Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The teenage years can be difficult for anyone -- but kids living on the street face hunger and violence, and they face it alone.

Chicago Public Schools reports 18,000 teens fight that fight every day.

WGN's Larry Potash looked at one agency that's trying to help.

'Stand Up For Kids' helps homeless and street kids every day in cities across America. Their mission: to end the cycle of youth homelessness.

The organization will host a fundraising concert, 'Purplepalooza', July 28.

Doors open at the Park West at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature many performers who went through 'Stand Up For Kids" themselves.

All proceeds will help homeless kids across Chicago.

More information at: StandUpForKids.org