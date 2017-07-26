× Ryan Pace as the Bears report for training camp: There’s no quick fix

BOURBONNAIS – For a third time, they walked up to a blue table with a similar colored back drop to face the media for the first time in training camp.

Since 2015, Ryan Pace and John Fox have been united in trying to rebuild the Bears back to respectability let alone competing for a Lombardi Trophy. There were a few minor positives in the first year and even fewer in the second, as the team endured arguably one of the worst regular seasons in franchise history.

This year the duo arrives at Olivet Nazarene for training camp in Bourbonnais in the midst of a full rebuild, one that promises work that’s geared more towards the future of the franchise than the present. For the first time in eight seasons, there is a new franchise quarterback in the fold along with a copious amount of questions from the rookies to the veterans.

While always presenting a postive, forward-thinking spin, Pace wasn’t going to sugar coat the work the Bears have to do over the next few weeks in Bourbonnais at Training Camp or during most of the 2016 season.

“There’s no quick fix,” said Pace of the rebuild on Wednesday. “It’s about building with the right guys in the right way.”

That will start with Mike Glennon as the general manager reiterated that the free agent quarterback is the starter coming into camp and will be when the season opens in September. Meanwhile first round pick Mitchell Trubisky will take as much time to develop off the game field in his rookie season.

Pace also hopes that linebacker Danny Trevathan, who suffered a serious knee injury in 2016, will avoid the PUP list and be ready for opening week.

These are just a few of the players that Pace and Fox will be watching over the next few weeks as the team begins training camp practice on Thursday. While many questions remain about the coach leading this rebuild, Pace tried to make it clear that Fox has done a great job so far in setting a tone for the future.

“It’s difficult to change a culture, and John has done that as we’ve gotten younger,” said Pace.