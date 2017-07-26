Reward increased in father’s unsolved murder in Naperville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A reward for information about an unsolved murder in the western suburbs has increased.

Police are hoping $45,000 dollars will lead to a break in Naperville’s first homicide in years.

37-year-old Matthew Lange was waiting for his son Alex to come out of Polish class at Sullen Middle School on January 27th, when someone walked up to his car, a silver Hyundai, and shot him execution-style as he sat behind the wheel.

Lange was a much loved and mild mannered professor who taught psychology at Lewis University in Romeoville. He occasionally worked as a theatrical stagehand.

He was divorced and friends say he was completely devoted to his son. Usually, his ex-wife would drop little Alex off at Polish school and Matthew would pick him up.

His murder was Naperville’s first in three years.

The donor responsible for the $45,000 donation wants to remain anonymous and is only described as a private group.

Naperville Crime Stoppers also offering money bringing the total to $50,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.