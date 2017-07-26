Lunchbreak: Market breakfast tacos, prepared by Rick Ortiz, Antique Taco and details on the Sunday City Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rick Ortiz

Antique Taco

www.antiquetaco.com

Sunday City Market

Sundays through September 10

8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Antique Taco Bridgeport

1000 W. 35th Street

Chicago

(773) 823-9410

www.sundaycitymarket.com

Market Breakfast Tacos

Makes 4 Tacos

Ingredients:

4 farm eggs

1 1/2 Tbs heavy cream

1/2 cup chard

1/2 cup portobello mushroom, diced

1/2 cup crimini mushroom, quartered

1/2 tsp garlic, minced

4 Tbs salsa roja

1/2 cup habanero jack cheese, shredded

1/4 cup red onion, sliced thin

1/4 cup edible flowers

4 corn tortillas, EL Popo

3 Tbs vegetable oil

To Taste Kosher Salt

Directions:

Crack eggs in a bowl then add heavy cream, two pinches of salt and whisk. Heat a griddle or a non-stick saute pan on medium heat until hot. Add half of vegetable oil then sear mushrooms and chard until mushrooms are golden and chard is tender. Add garlic and cook until garlic is toasted and fragrant. Add the remaining vegetable oil and heat. Add 1 1/2 oz of egg mixture and cook until egg sets like a crepe then season with salt. Flip egg and vegetables and cook for an additional 20-30 seconds then remove from heat. Heat tortillas directly over stove top burners until the tortillas are hot and puffy. Assemble egg and vegetables on the warm tortilla. Garnish egg and vegetables with salsa, habanero jack cheese, red onion, edible flowers.

*Antique Taco has 3 locations*