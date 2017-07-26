× It’s Speed Awareness Day in Illinois today

CHICAGO — Today is Speed Awareness Day in Illinois and state police are out in full force to promote safety and reduce speeding on the roads.

Experts say speed was the cause of 34 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois in 2015, the last year statistics are available.

That equates to 369 deaths, about one every day in our state alone.

State police point out the odds of death or serious injury in an accident double with every 10 miles per hour over 50 mph.

Last year on speed awareness day, Illinois State Troopers handed out about 3,000 tickets and more than 2200 warnings.