× Indiana summer camp ends early due to sex crime allegations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University has called an early end to a summer camp for teens and pre-teens, after several campers were accused of sex crimes.

Camp DASH was supposed to last for 25 days but it was shut down, and kids were sent home last Friday—two weeks early.

The accusations include voyeurism, fondling, battery, and even rape.

At least one student has been formally charged.

The camp was meant to be a part of a study on diet and high blood pressure and kids were paid, to take part in it.