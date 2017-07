Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is back in Chicago promoting her new movie "Kidnap" -- a thriller chronicling a mother's nightmare as her child is kidnapped.

She stopped by WGN Morning News for a chat and to play the Grand PrizeGame, like many celebrities before her! Her favorite prize? A tin of Garrett's Popcorn for making Bucket No. 1.

After she's done playing the game, the WGN Men's Glee Club gave her a surprise performance -- must watch TV, people.

"Kidnap" comes to theaters August 3.